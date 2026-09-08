BELGRADE, SERBIA—According to a Live Science report, a private bath has been found at the bottom of a monumental tower at the fortified imperial palace at Vrelo-Šarkamen. The complex belonged to Galerius Valerius Maximinus, who was Roman emperor from A.D. 310 to 313, when he committed suicide after losing a civil war. A team of researchers from Serbia’s Institute of Archaeology was surprised to discover the lavish bath—complete with heated floors, three pools, and a sauna—in the circular tower, since the rooms of most Roman baths were arranged in a row one after another. Instead, the bathing rooms had been set within one section of the circle. The other section held equipment, the furnace, and traces of a copper boiler. The bathing complex had six windows and was originally topped by a domed ceiling. To read about a second-century A.D. Roman imperial monument unearthed at the Serbian site of Viminacium, go to "Making a Roman Emperor."
Lavish Roman Bath Excavated in Eastern Serbia
News September 8, 2026
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