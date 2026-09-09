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Roman-Era Mosaic Floor Unearthed in Northern Turkey

News September 9, 2026

Mosaic floor, Pompeiopolis, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
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Sculpture head of Eros
Sculpture head of Eros

KASTAMONU, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that mosaic flooring and a sculpture of the head of Eros, the god of love, have been uncovered in the basilica in the ancient city of Pompeiopolis, which is located in northern Turkey’s Black Sea region. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said that the basilica was constructed in the second half of the second century A.D. Found in a side section of the basilica, the Eros head dates to this period. The flooring, which features geometric designs, covers an estimated area of more than 1,100 square feet in the basilica’s central nave, he added. This floor has been dated to the fourth century A.D. and thus may be linked to the Christianization of the city and its growing importance as a religious center. To read about a Roman mosaic uncovered in eastern Turkey that depicts Anatolian animals, go to "A Day at the Hunt."

Mosaic floor, Pompeiopolis, Turkey
Mosaic floor, Pompeiopolis, Turkey

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