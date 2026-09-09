KASTAMONU, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that mosaic flooring and a sculpture of the head of Eros, the god of love, have been uncovered in the basilica in the ancient city of Pompeiopolis, which is located in northern Turkey’s Black Sea region. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said that the basilica was constructed in the second half of the second century A.D. Found in a side section of the basilica, the Eros head dates to this period. The flooring, which features geometric designs, covers an estimated area of more than 1,100 square feet in the basilica’s central nave, he added. This floor has been dated to the fourth century A.D. and thus may be linked to the Christianization of the city and its growing importance as a religious center. To read about a Roman mosaic uncovered in eastern Turkey that depicts Anatolian animals, go to "A Day at the Hunt."
Roman-Era Mosaic Floor Unearthed in Northern Turkey
News September 9, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022
Reduce, Reuse, Recyle
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020
Polychrome Patchwork
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2019
Funny Business
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE