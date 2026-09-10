JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Burial Platform Excavated at Peru’s Chan Chan

News September 10, 2026

Excavation of burial in a funeral platform, Chan Chan, Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:

TRUJILLO, PERU—Andina News Agency reports that a funerary platform where 38 Chimú individuals were buried some 600 years ago has been discovered at the site of Chan Chan on the northern coast of Peru. The central chamber and two side chambers were uncovered at the Gran Chimú Palace. Archaeologist Jorge Meneses said that an eight-foot-long staircase leads to the central chamber, which measures about four feet wide and 16 feet long. A niche was found within this room, in addition to the remains of one person and artifacts made of shell, copper, and gold. The side chambers each measure about four feet wide by 26 feet long, Meneses added. One of these spaces contained weapons and metal objects, while the other contained the remains of 20 people. Another 18 people in total were found buried on the platform. To read more about excavations at Chan Chan, go to "Peru's Great Urban Experiment."

Funeral platform, Chan Chan, Peru
Funeral platform, Chan Chan, Peru

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2023

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

A millennium ago, the Chimú built a new way of life in the vast city of Chan Chan

Read Article
(Alamy)

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021

Child and Llama Sacrifice

Huanchaquito–Las Llamas, Peru, 2012

Read Article
(Courtesy Angiolina Abugattas)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

Peruvian Mass Sacrifice

Pampa la Cruz, Peru

Read Article
(Courtesy Gabriel Prieto)

Features January/February 2012

A Society's Sacrifice

Why the Chimú people of ancient Peru offered what was most valuable to them

Read Article
(Courtesy Angiolina Abugattas)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE