TRUJILLO, PERU—Andina News Agency reports that a funerary platform where 38 Chimú individuals were buried some 600 years ago has been discovered at the site of Chan Chan on the northern coast of Peru. The central chamber and two side chambers were uncovered at the Gran Chimú Palace. Archaeologist Jorge Meneses said that an eight-foot-long staircase leads to the central chamber, which measures about four feet wide and 16 feet long. A niche was found within this room, in addition to the remains of one person and artifacts made of shell, copper, and gold. The side chambers each measure about four feet wide by 26 feet long, Meneses added. One of these spaces contained weapons and metal objects, while the other contained the remains of 20 people. Another 18 people in total were found buried on the platform. To read more about excavations at Chan Chan, go to "Peru's Great Urban Experiment."

Funeral platform, Chan Chan, Peru