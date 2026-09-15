RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA—According to a Gulf News report, the Saudi Arabian Heritage Commission announced the discovery of an important early mosque in the Al-Baha province, which dates to the first century of the Muslim era. The roughly 50-foot by 30-foot building was unearthed at the site of Al Maallamah. This important mining settlement flourished between the sixth and the ninth centuries a.d., when minerals such as gold, silver, and copper were extracted. The religious building was constructed from dressed granite stone in the seventh or early eighth century a.d. and features three main entrances, a minaret, and a mihrab marking the direction of prayer. The mosque's design and layout have provided researchers with a new understanding of early Islamic architecture in the region. Several Arabic inscriptions were still preserved along the walls, including one containing a prayer invoking blessings upon the prophet Muhammad. Fragments of soapstone and pottery vessels—as well as stone tools, pestles, and pieces of grinding stones—have also offered insights into the daily lives and craftsmanship of the settlement’s inhabitants. To read about another find from Saudi Arabia, go to "Ancient Air Freshener."
Early Mosque Uncovered in Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha Province
News September 15, 2026
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