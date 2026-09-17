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Engraved Sandstone Die Found in Peru

News September 17, 2026

Sandstone die
National University Toribio Rodríguez de Mendoza of Amazonas
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AMAZONAS, PERU—According to an Andina Agency report, a possible die has been discovered in northern Peru at Ollape, a Chachapoya ceremonial site in use between A.D. 1100 and 1350. Researchers from the Toribio Rodriguez de Mendoza National University of Amazonas said that the piece of sandstone has an elongated, prismatic shape with incisions on its faces. Also known as a pishca, the Quechua word for five, similar objects found at other Chachapoya sites have been associated with games, luck, and perhaps ritual practices. To read about the distinctive burials created by the Chachapoya people, go to "Exploring Peru's Cliff Cemeteries."

Sandstone die
Sandstone die

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