JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Jewelry Workshop Found in Scottish Churchyard

News September 21, 2026

SHARE:
Shale ring
Shale ring

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—The National reports that traces of an early medieval jewelry workshop have been uncovered at Govan Old, a 1,500-year-old churchyard on the banks of the River Clyde in southwestern Glasgow, by researchers and volunteers from Govan Heritage Trust and Clyde Archaeology. An unfinished ring made of shale was found in the workshop. Shale is thought to have been used as a less expensive alternative to jet to craft such objects. Evidence for jewelry manufacturing has been identified at other Christian and royal centers in Scotland and Europe. The presence of a jewelry workshop at the site of Govan Old supports the idea that the church there was sponsored by royals from the early medieval Kingdom of Strathclyde. To read about a cache of Viking silver and Anglo-Saxon objects, go to "Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard."

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2022

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

A massive cache of Viking silver and Anglo-Saxon heirlooms reveals the complex political landscape of ninth-century Britain

Read Article
(National Museums Scotland)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Bog Togs

Read Article
(National Museums Scotland)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Storming the Castle

Read Article
(Courtesy Copyright HES)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Pictish Pictograms

Read Article
(University of Aberdeen)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE