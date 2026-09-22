Tomb entrance, Tell el-Yahudiya, Egypt

QALYUBIA, EGYPT—Hisham El-Leithy of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) announced that excavations at Tell el-Yahudiya, also known as the ancient city of Leontopolis, uncovered traces of a Roman camp, according to an Ahram Online report. Rock-cut tombs, excavated in layers beneath the camp, are rarely found in the clay soil in this area of the eastern Nile Delta. Many of the tombs have either an entrance staircase leading to a hall with burial niches, or a rectangular shaft leading to two burial chambers. Artifacts within the tombs were used to date the burials to the New Kingdom through the Late Period. To read about excavations of a Nile Delta site that flourished before the age of the first pharaohs, go to "Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?"