WESSELING, GERMANY—A metal detectorist in western Germany has discovered a hoard of more than 900 Roman silver coins, the Associated Press reports. He called authorities to the site near Wesseling, which is located in an area that was under Roman control from about 39 B.C. to A.D. 459, after his metal detector continued signaling after he recovered several of the coins. North Rhine-Westphalia state archaeologist Erich Classen said that the denarii date to the second century A.D. “Of course, we can only speculate about the motives, but it’s very likely that someone wanted to keep this money safe,” he said, adding that the owner may have died before passing on the knowledge of where the coins were hidden. “At that time, an ordinary soldier in the legion earned 300 denarii a year,” explained archaeologist Rahel Otte. “However, about half of that was withheld for food and equipment. A legionary would therefore have had to save all of his disposable income for about six years to amass the Wesseling hoard,” she concluded. For more on Germany's Roman history, go to "The Road Almost Taken."
Roman Coin Hoard Unearthed in Germany
News September 23, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Good Night, Sweet Prince
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018
Beauty Endures
Top 10 Discoveries of 2012 January/February 2013
Caesar’s Gallic Outpost
Hermeskeil, Germany
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026
Hadrian’s Wall Keepsake
One Roman soldier brought home a special souvenir from his service in a faraway place
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE