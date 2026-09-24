ALBA IULIA, ROMANIA—Excavations at the Alba Carolina Fortress in central Romania have found traces of a main gate constructed by the Romans on the east side of the military camp of Apulum, Romania Insider reports. The camp’s southern gate was discovered some 40 years ago, and has been partially reconstructed. Archaeologist Anca Timofan said that the monumental main gate would have had two massive rectangular towers and two access arches separated by a wall, all made with large limestone blocks. The foundation of one of these towers has been uncovered, she added. During the medieval period, the Roman structures were reused to build the fort’s Saint George Gate. “This overlap is all the more spectacular given that the Roman origin of the medieval gate had already been mentioned in the accounts of foreign travelers from the seventeenth century,” Timofan said. To read about the Roman military presence along the borders of Dacia, a province that included modern-day Romania, go to "Making a Roman Emperor."
Roman Fortress Gate in Romania Unearthed
News September 24, 2026
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