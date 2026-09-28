JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Young People Were on the Move in Bronze Age Greece

News September 28, 2026

Researchers analyze a skull from an archaeological site in Greece in a laboratory at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens
University of Gothenburg
SHARE:

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN—Analysis of 199 skeletons uncovered at several archaeological sites in central and southern Greece indicates that young people were more likely to migrate between communities during the Bronze Age, according to a statement released by the University of Gothenburg. It had been previously suggested that young women were more likely to move out of the communities of their birth in order to marry into another patrilineal society. “Our study demonstrates that the numbers of nonlocal women and men are comparable, suggesting that several different factors might have been driving an individual’s mobility,” said Serena Sabatini of the University of Gothenburg. The study determined that between five and 10 percent of the individuals analyzed from each of the communities had grown up somewhere else. “Interestingly, nonlocal individuals were identified across different burial practices, featuring both unremarkable and richly furnished graves, revealing that individuals were mobile regardless of their wealth or status,” Sabatini said. Plus, no children were identified among the nonlocals. Sabatini and her colleagues concluded that single, young individuals, rather than entire families, were more likely to look for new homes. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. To read more about Bronze Age Greece, go to "The Unexpected World of the Odyssey."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Crete's Inner Circles

Papoura Mountain, Greece

Read Article
George Drakonakis/Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion

Off the Grid September/October 2025

Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy

Read Article
Photo by Ilana Herzig

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Features November/December 2024

Europe’s Lost Bronze Age Civilization

Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 previously unknown megasites north of the Danube

Read Article
Courtesy Barry Molloy

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE