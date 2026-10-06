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Large-Scale Pottery Workshop Uncovered in France

News October 6, 2026

Aerial view of ancient clay extraction area, Sermaize, France
© Louis Florin, INRAP
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HAUTS-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE—A complete Roman pottery workshop laid out on a grid has been discovered in northern France by archaeologists led by Louis Florin of the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), according to a report in La Brújula Verde. The five-acre site was occupied between the first century B.C. and the third century A.D. It includes some 50 clay extraction pits, areas for preparing clay and shaping pots with wheels, and 21 kilns. The workshop was situated on the Agrippa Road, one of a network of Roman roads that made the transport of finished pots possible. The excavation also uncovered hearths, ovens, wells, food waste, and storage jars left behind by the potters who lived at the workshop. To read about Roman pottery workshops uncovered in Germany, go to "The Road Almost Taken."

Kilns, Sermaize, France
Kilns, Sermaize, France

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