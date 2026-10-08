JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Bone Comb Unearthed at South Carolina Colonial Town

News October 8, 2026

SHARE:
Bone comb
Bone comb

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA—WCBD reports that a bone comb has been unearthed at Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, which is located on the Ashley River, about 20 miles from the city of Charleston. The simple comb may have been discarded when too many of its tines had broken off. The village of Dorchester was founded in 1697 and abandoned before the Revolutionary War. A brick church bell tower, traces of the town’s log wharf, and the remains of a fort made of oyster-shell concrete remain at the site. For more about the site, go to "Off the Grid: Dorchester, South Carolina."

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2024

Freedom Fort

In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty

Read Article
(Photo: Christopher LeClere)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Maryland's First Fort

Read Article

Off the Grid January/February 2021

Ouro Preto, Brazil

Read Article
(Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Features January/February 2021

Return to the River

Members of Virginia’s Rappahannock tribe are at work with archaeologists to document the landscape they call home

Read Article
(Courtesy Julia King)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE