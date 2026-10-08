DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA—WCBD reports that a bone comb has been unearthed at Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, which is located on the Ashley River, about 20 miles from the city of Charleston. The simple comb may have been discarded when too many of its tines had broken off. The village of Dorchester was founded in 1697 and abandoned before the Revolutionary War. A brick church bell tower, traces of the town’s log wharf, and the remains of a fort made of oyster-shell concrete remain at the site. For more about the site, go to "Off the Grid: Dorchester, South Carolina."
Bone Comb Unearthed at South Carolina Colonial Town
News October 8, 2026
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