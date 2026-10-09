JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

More Stone Circles Uncovered at Ancient Burial Ground in Norway

News October 9, 2026

Overhead view of excavation of stone circles, Hunn, Norway
Museum of Cultural History Oslo
SHARE:

OSLO, NORWAY—Additional ring ditches have been discovered at the Hunn burial ground in eastern Norway with ground-penetrating radar, according to a Science Norway report. Standing stone circles are known to have stood in the South Field some 2,000 years ago. The newly uncovered circles were found in the West Field, where traces of large burial mounds remain. “They may have made the circle first in order to plan the construction of the burial monument, or it may have formed because people walked in a circle around it,” said Anne Lene Melheim of Norway’s Museum of Cultural History. Several possible graves have also been spotted in the area. “We are quite certain that standing stones were erected here,” said Jakob Jan Edvin Kile-Vesik of the Museum of Cultural History. To read about stone circles in southern Norway that marked the burials of children who died in the first millennium B.C., go to "Monuments to Youth."

Aerial view of excavation of stone circles, Hunn, Norway
Aerial view of excavation of stone circles, Hunn, Norway

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Reindeer Harvest

Read Article
Antlers, Vestland County, Norway
Adnan Icagic, Universitetsmuseet, UiB

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Viking Mollusk Mask

Read Article
Copper alloy brooch
Raymond Sauvage/NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet

Artifacts November/December 2025

Viking Chess Piece

Read Article
Roberto Fortuna/Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Nordic Metal

Read Article
Photograph by Lill-Ann Chepstow-Lusty, © Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE