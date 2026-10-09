OSLO, NORWAY—Additional ring ditches have been discovered at the Hunn burial ground in eastern Norway with ground-penetrating radar, according to a Science Norway report. Standing stone circles are known to have stood in the South Field some 2,000 years ago. The newly uncovered circles were found in the West Field, where traces of large burial mounds remain. “They may have made the circle first in order to plan the construction of the burial monument, or it may have formed because people walked in a circle around it,” said Anne Lene Melheim of Norway’s Museum of Cultural History. Several possible graves have also been spotted in the area. “We are quite certain that standing stones were erected here,” said Jakob Jan Edvin Kile-Vesik of the Museum of Cultural History. To read about stone circles in southern Norway that marked the burials of children who died in the first millennium B.C., go to "Monuments to Youth."
More Stone Circles Uncovered at Ancient Burial Ground in Norway
News October 9, 2026
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