JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Cypriots May Have Burned Funeral Bouquets

News October 12, 2026

SHARE:

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—Mourners living in Cyprus some 3,400 years ago may have burned bouquets of whole plants during burial ceremonies, according to the Greek Reporter. Charred plant remains were found in four tombs at Hala Sultan Tekke, the site of an ancient harbor city on the island's southeastern coast. Teresa Bürge of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and her colleagues detected burnt plant remains in two ceramic jugs recovered from one of the tombs. Analysis of the residues determined that one of the vessels held barley, several varieties of wheat, figs, lentils, marigold, chrysanthemum, mallow, and viola. A Mycenaean-style jar in another tomb contained evidence of cereals, wild grasses, and flowering plants such as poppy and centaury. Traces of edible plants, including barley, olives, and grapes, were found in the other two tombs. Cedar and cypress wood found in one of the graves may have been burned for smoke and scent during the funeral. For more on excavations at Hala Sultan Tekke, go to "In the Time of the Copper Kings."

Recommended Articles

Features January/February 2024

In the Time of the Copper Kings

Some 3,500 years ago, prosperous merchants on Cyprus controlled the world’s most valuable commodity

Read Article
(Courtesy Peter M. Fischer)

Features July/August 2021

The Ugarit Archives

Thousands of cuneiform tablets written in a distinctive script tell the dramatic story of a Bronze Age merchant city in Syria

Read Article
(Dick Osseman/ Wikimedia Commons)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026

Sardinian Ritual Summit

Read Article
Four-handled jug
After Pilo and Usai 2020, in Notizie e Scavi della Sardegna Nuragica

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey May/June 2026

Maritime Mycenaeans

Read Article
Balloon photo by K. Xenikakis and S. Gesafides, © SHARP

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE