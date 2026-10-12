NICOSIA, CYPRUS—Mourners living in Cyprus some 3,400 years ago may have burned bouquets of whole plants during burial ceremonies, according to the Greek Reporter. Charred plant remains were found in four tombs at Hala Sultan Tekke, the site of an ancient harbor city on the island's southeastern coast. Teresa Bürge of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and her colleagues detected burnt plant remains in two ceramic jugs recovered from one of the tombs. Analysis of the residues determined that one of the vessels held barley, several varieties of wheat, figs, lentils, marigold, chrysanthemum, mallow, and viola. A Mycenaean-style jar in another tomb contained evidence of cereals, wild grasses, and flowering plants such as poppy and centaury. Traces of edible plants, including barley, olives, and grapes, were found in the other two tombs. Cedar and cypress wood found in one of the graves may have been burned for smoke and scent during the funeral. For more on excavations at Hala Sultan Tekke, go to "In the Time of the Copper Kings."
Ancient Cypriots May Have Burned Funeral Bouquets
News October 12, 2026
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