Bone flute

ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY—Excavations in western Anatolia at the site of Hisarlık, which is also known as the ancient city of Troy, have yielded a fragment of a bone flute dating to about 2,800 years ago, according to a Türkiye Today report. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the artifact is the first musical instrument discovered at the site. In an earlier phase of the settlement, near the site of a city gate, researchers found the human-shaped head of an idol from Early Bronze Age, some 4,500 years ago. Ersoy said that both objects will be evaluated. To read more about ancient music, go to “The Music of Time.”