JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Unusual Objects Unearthed at Troy

News October 23, 2026

SHARE:
Bone flute
Bone flute

ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY—Excavations in western Anatolia at the site of Hisarlık, which is also known as the ancient city of Troy, have yielded a fragment of a bone flute dating to about 2,800 years ago, according to a Türkiye Today report. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the artifact is the first musical instrument discovered at the site. In an earlier phase of the settlement, near the site of a city gate, researchers found the human-shaped head of an idol from Early Bronze Age, some 4,500 years ago. Ersoy said that both objects will be evaluated. To read more about ancient music, go to “The Music of Time.”

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2021

The Ugarit Archives

Thousands of cuneiform tablets written in a distinctive script tell the dramatic story of a Bronze Age merchant city in Syria

Read Article
(Dick Osseman/ Wikimedia Commons)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

The Wrath of the Hittites

Read Article
(Lucas Stephens)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2019

Volcano Viewers

Read Article
(İnan Ulusoy)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2018

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Read Article
(Mike P. Shepherd/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE