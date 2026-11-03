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Mesolithic Site Discovered in Ireland

News November 3, 2026

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COUNTY WICKLOW, IRELAND—An excavation conducted ahead of construction on Threecastles Solar Farm in eastern Ireland uncovered a 9,000-year-old site and flint tools for cutting, sharpening, and scraping, RTÉ reports. “It’s a rare glimpse into the ritual and daily life of a small, nomadic community of people that had travelled up the rivers and the valleys and accessed the rich abundance of resources, including fish and hunting game,” said archaeologist Laurence Dunne. The tools were placed in a pit, he added. People returned to the site some 4,000 years later, around the time farming began in Ireland. In a nearby field, Dunne and his team also found remnants of an enclosure that may have been a medieval ringfort. The solar farm was constructed around this site. To read about finds from another ringfort in the country, go to “Around the World: Ireland.”

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