MOSCOW, RUSSIA—A grape-sized kidney or bladder stone has been recovered from the grave of a Bronze Age man who was buried in a kurgan cemetery near the Black Sea in southwestern Russia, Live Science reports. “He lived with a chronic urogenital infection,” said Natalia Berezina of Lomonosov Moscow State University. “It was not a brief episode. His last years were probably marked by considerable and more or less constant pain,” she added. To identify the lumpy, hard object, X-ray fluorescence analysis was employed to determine that it was made up of calcium and phosphorus. X-ray powder diffraction analysis was used to identify its crystal structures, revealing the presence of whitlockite, a rare calcium salt only found in kidney, bladder, and prostate stones. Whitlockite is associated with bacterial infections in the body, Berezina added. A urinary tract infection can alter the acidity of urine and make the formation of a stone more likely to occur. It is not clear if the stone led to his death, however. If the stone was caught in a ureter, one of the two tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder, it may have caused a fatal infection, she explained. Study of the man’s bones showed that he had degenerative joint disease in his spine, shoulders, hips, hands, and feet, along with healed fractures in his right shoulder, ribs, and forearm. “These were people who worked with cattle and heavy wagons on the open steppe, and the injuries that follow from that are the injuries we find,” Berezina concluded. To read about a barrow burial uncovered in Siberia, go to “Membership Has Its Privileges.”
Kidney Stone Recovered From 5,300-Year-Old Russian Grave
News November 4, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2026
Pestilence in Paradise
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
The First Indo-European Speakers
Eastern Ukraine and Southern Russia
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Origins of the Scythians
Tuva, Siberia
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise
-
Features November/December 2026
A Tomb of One’s Own
Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings© Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)
-
Features November/December 2026
Outfitting Viking Voyagers
In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleetMoesgaard Museum
-
Features November/December 2026
Stone Age Stargazers
Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade
-
Features November/December 2026
Unearthing the Outlanders
New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia agoCourtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology