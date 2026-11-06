JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Playing Cards Found in Mongol Invasion Shipwreck Off Japan

News November 6, 2026

Rear section of a Mongol invasion shipwreck off Takashima Island, Japan
Matsuura Municipal Board of Education, Nagasaki Prefecture
SHARE:
Die uncovered in a Mongol shipwreck off Takashima Island, Japan
Die uncovered in a Mongol shipwreck off Takashima Island, Japan

TAKASHIMA ISLAND, JAPAN—The Mainichi reports that another thirteenth-century shipwreck has been discovered off Takashima Island, after two others had previously been identified in 2011 and 2015. It is believed that all three vessels went down during the 1281 Battle of Koan, when the Mongol-led Chinese Yuan Dynasty attempted to invade Japan. The recently investigated ship originally measured around 100 feet long and was equipped with living quarters, likely serving as the mother ship of the fleet. Among the items recovered by archaeologists were five dice and 29 small cards used to play koppai, a game that originated in China. “The koppai cards, which are considered precursors to mahjong tiles, were likely used for recreation,” said Yoshifumi Ikeda, an archaeology professor at Kokugakuin University who conducted the investigation jointly with the Matsuura Municipal Government. “The discoveries offer a glimpse into life during wartime.” To read about the Mongol naval invasions of Japan, go to “History’s 10 Greatest Wrecks: Khubilai Khan Fleet.”
 

Recommended Articles

Features September/October 2026

2,000 Years Under the Sea

The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

Read Article
© ESAG/UNIGE

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman River Barge

Read Article
Barge excavation, Kupa River, Croatia
Courtesy Anton Divić/Navarchos

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Shackleton's Last Try

Read Article
Tore Topp/Royal Canadian Geographical Society

More to Discover

Features November/December 2026

Kingdom of Fortresses

How diverse and far-flung Iron Age chiefdoms united to challenge the Assyrian Empire

Read Article
Ayanis citadel
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2026

    A Tomb of One’s Own

    Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings

    Read Article
    Painted scene from Ipuy's chapel depicting men catching fish from a boat
    © Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)

  • Features November/December 2026

    Outfitting Viking Voyagers

    In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleet

    Read Article
    Aerial view of excavation of three pit house foundations, Soften, Denmark
    Moesgaard Museum

  • Features November/December 2026

    Stone Age Stargazers

    Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?

    Read Article
    ˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade

  • Features November/December 2026

    Unearthing the Outlanders

    New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology