TAKASHIMA ISLAND, JAPAN—The Mainichi reports that another thirteenth-century shipwreck has been discovered off Takashima Island, after two others had previously been identified in 2011 and 2015. It is believed that all three vessels went down during the 1281 Battle of Koan, when the Mongol-led Chinese Yuan Dynasty attempted to invade Japan. The recently investigated ship originally measured around 100 feet long and was equipped with living quarters, likely serving as the mother ship of the fleet. Among the items recovered by archaeologists were five dice and 29 small cards used to play koppai, a game that originated in China. “The koppai cards, which are considered precursors to mahjong tiles, were likely used for recreation,” said Yoshifumi Ikeda, an archaeology professor at Kokugakuin University who conducted the investigation jointly with the Matsuura Municipal Government. “The discoveries offer a glimpse into life during wartime.” To read about the Mongol naval invasions of Japan, go to “History’s 10 Greatest Wrecks: Khubilai Khan Fleet.”
Playing Cards Found in Mongol Invasion Shipwreck Off Japan
News November 6, 2026
TAKASHIMA ISLAND, JAPAN—The Mainichi reports that another thirteenth-century shipwreck has been discovered off Takashima Island, after two others had previously been identified in 2011 and 2015. It is believed that all three vessels went down during the 1281 Battle of Koan, when the Mongol-led Chinese Yuan Dynasty attempted to invade Japan. The recently investigated ship originally measured around 100 feet long and was equipped with living quarters, likely serving as the mother ship of the fleet. Among the items recovered by archaeologists were five dice and 29 small cards used to play koppai, a game that originated in China. “The koppai cards, which are considered precursors to mahjong tiles, were likely used for recreation,” said Yoshifumi Ikeda, an archaeology professor at Kokugakuin University who conducted the investigation jointly with the Matsuura Municipal Government. “The discoveries offer a glimpse into life during wartime.” To read about the Mongol naval invasions of Japan, go to “History’s 10 Greatest Wrecks: Khubilai Khan Fleet.”
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