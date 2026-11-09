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Inscribed Blocks Record Egyptian Official’s Biography

News November 9, 2026

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SAQQARA, EGYPT—One of the world’s earliest known autobiographies was written on the walls of the tomb of an Egyptian dignitary named Khuwy, according to a La Brújula Verde report. Khuwy’s tomb was located by Czech archaeologists inside a cemetery in Saqqara that surrounds the pyramid of the 5th Dynasty pharaoh Djedkare Isesi (reigned ca. 2381–2353 B.C.). Dating to around 2400 B.C., it is one of the oldest underground decorated burial apartments. Although most of the upper structure built atop the tomb has not survived, archaeologists found inscribed blocks that once lined its walls. On these, Khuwy described his life and achievements. Among them, he boasts of his moral integrity, stating, “I never took anything from any man.” Khuwy served as an official under six different administrative courts, and he also directly mentions the names of Djedkare and his wife, Queen Setibhor. The passage, though incomplete and not entirely legible, implies that Khuwy may have had a close relationship with the royal couple. Lastly, Khuwy warns not to commit any evil acts against the tomb or the people interred within it. The quality of the tomb and its fine stonework suggests that their craftsmanship was the product of a royal workshop. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Egyptian Archaeology. To read about the discovery of Khuwy’s tomb, go to “Old Kingdom Tomb,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

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