BALQUHIDDER, SCOTLAND—The National reports that new archaeological analysis of the tombstone belonging to Scottish outlaw Rob Roy has revealed that its initial creation predates his death by as much as 1,000 years. Robert “Rob Roy” MacGregor was a prominent seventeenth- and eighteenth-century folk hero who was later immortalized in Sir Walter Scott’s 1818 novel. When he died in 1734, he was laid to rest at Balquhidder Parish Church, where his grave is marked by an elaborately carved stone slab. Recent 3D imaging of the object revealed an unusual cross-like shape that stylistically dates to the early Christian period. This seems to depict a flabellum, a ceremonial fan used in Catholic liturgy. It is flanked by two smaller crosses that were carved using a technique called pocking and smoothing, which is also characteristic of early Christian sculpture. These elements suggest that the gravestone was originally created for an important cleric in the early medieval church. Sometime in the fifteenth or sixteenth century, a sword, tongs, and a hunting or herding scene was added. Finally, the slab also features a figure wearing a kilt and holding a shield, which likely represents MacGregor himself and dates to his lifetime. “The carvings on this amazing stone have a story to tell that spans more than a thousand years,” said Elaine Black of the Balquhidder Graveyard Claymore Project. “I suspect the Highland Rogue would have loved it if he had been alive today.” For more on seventeenth-century Scottish history, go to “After the Battle.”
The Deep History Behind Rob Roy’s Tombstone
News November 9, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
Bog Togs
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Storming the Castle
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Pictish Pictograms
Off the Grid July/August 2022
Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland
-
Features November/December 2026
A Tomb of One’s Own
Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings© Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)
-
Features November/December 2026
Outfitting Viking Voyagers
In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleetMoesgaard Museum
-
Features November/December 2026
Stone Age Stargazers
Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade
-
Features November/December 2026
Unearthing the Outlanders
New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia agoCourtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology