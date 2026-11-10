GENEVA, SWITZERLAND—According to an Associated Press report, cannabis may have been used some 2,800 years ago by the Scythians in southern Siberia. An international team of scientists discovered cannabis seeds in a monumental tomb at the Tunnug 1 archaeological site in the Uyuk Valley. Analysis of preserved hair also detected the presence of the drug. “It’s extremely rare that we have both preserved plant parts and human soft tissue with the active compounds in it in the same context,” said Gino Caspari of the University of Bern. It is not clear if the cannabis was inhaled or ingested, he added. Critics of the study state that there is not enough evidence preserved in the deceased’s hair to prove the use of cannabis, suggesting instead that traces of the drug in the hair may have simply come from proximity to it in the grave. Rather, the plant could have been used for oil and cloth making. The tomb also contained weapons, horse gear, and decorations featuring animal motifs, Caspari concluded. To read more about excavations at the site, go to “Origins of the Scythians,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.
Cannabis Identified in Siberian Scythian Tomb
News November 10, 2026
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Origins of the Scythians
Tuva, Siberia
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Membership Has Its Privileges
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2026
Pestilence in Paradise
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
The First Indo-European Speakers
Eastern Ukraine and Southern Russia
-
Features November/December 2026
A Tomb of One’s Own
Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings© Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)
-
Features November/December 2026
Outfitting Viking Voyagers
In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleetMoesgaard Museum
-
Features November/December 2026
Stone Age Stargazers
Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade
-
Features November/December 2026
Unearthing the Outlanders
New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia agoCourtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology