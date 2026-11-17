TUCSON, ARIZONA—Phys.org reports that a team of researchers led by Charlotte Pearson of the University of Arizona has refined the timeline for historical events in ancient Mesopotamia. First, the team members radiocarbon dated individual tree rings and analyzed tree ring data from timbers unearthed at archaeological sites in Turkey, in order to calculate precise dates for when the trees were felled. These dates helped the researchers to determine when the buildings had been constructed. Then those dates were linked to historical records from the sites that were tied to specific years in the Assyrian calendar. The scientists also evaluated Babylonian records of Venus, noting that sometimes the planet was hard to see because of haze in the atmosphere. They compared these observations with evidence of volcanic eruptions preserved in polar ice cores. The strongest match was found to be an eruption of the Aniakchak volcano in Alaska around 1628 or 1628 B.C. Combining the data, the researchers suggest that Babylon fell around 1587 B.C., while severe drought between 1194 and 1192 B.C. may have contributed to the collapse of the Hittite Empire. “Single-year measurements of radiocarbon from calendar-dated tree rings offer new opportunities to refine and improve chronologies,” the researchers concluded. To read about evidence of spy craft in Mesopotamia, go to “In His Majesty’s Secret Service.”