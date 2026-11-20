REDESDALE, ENGLAND—A student excavation at a site on the Roman frontier in northeastern England uncovered several artifacts linked to Roman elites and military service, according to a statement released by Newcastle University. The first, a piece of gold chain measuring almost three inches long, is made of individual rings that were pinched into figure-eight shapes, folded, and then interwoven. A small lead sheet bearing a Latin inscription may have been used as a personal message, a curse tablet, or a commercial seal. A gilded bronze fitting in a crescent shape could have been attached to a military belt, a horse harness, or a scabbard. A carved carnelian intaglio depicting the god Jupiter holding a scepter, a figure of Victory, and an eagle is the fourth intaglio unearthed at the site to date. The students also recovered coins, spearheads, dress accessories, and a bowl inscribed with the partial name “Martin,” likely for “Martinus.” To read about a Roman artifact found in the northern English town of Corbridge, go to “Hero Worship.”
Students Recover Roman Military Artifacts in Northern England
News November 20, 2026
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