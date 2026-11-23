Bronze neck ring

BERN, SWITZERLAND—La Brújula Verde reports that retreating ice has revealed a rigid bronze neck ring with small loops at its ends in the Lötschen Pass, a mountain pass in the eastern Bernese Alps. Researchers from the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern have dated the ring to between 2000 and 1700 B.C. They also think that the neckwear was left in the mountains, at more than 8,500 feet above sea level, as an offering to a deity. Similar neck rings have been found in graves on the other side of the Bernese Alps, on the shore of Lake Thun, suggesting that people crossed the Alpine passes regularly some 4,000 years ago, the researchers explained. To read about ancient Alpine inhabitants, go to “Pioneers of Lakefront Living.”