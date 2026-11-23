DURHAM, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by Durham University, analysis of strontium and lead isotopes in cremated remains recovered from 2,000-year-old burials in Colchester, the first capital of Roman Britannia, indicates that several of the 22 individuals grew up thousands of miles away. Joanna Moore, Janet Montgomery, and Geoff Nowell of Durham University and their colleagues developed a way to analyze isotopes in remains that had been subjected to the intense heat generated by funeral pyres. For example, cremated remains that had been buried in the Colchester Vase, a container decorated with scenes of gladiatorial combat and animal hunting, were found to have belonged to a person who grew up in the Mediterranean region. The images on the vessels indicate that this person may have trained gladiators or may have been a patron who funded gladiator fights. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Royal Society Open Science. To read more about the diverse population of Roman Britain, go to “Ancient DNA Revolution: A Stranger in a Strange Land.”
Study Suggests People Traveled Long Distances to Roman Britain’s First Capital
News November 23, 2026
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