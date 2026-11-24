Bison bones exposed during excavation at the Nighthawk site, Caprock Canyons State Park, Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS—According to a statement released by Rice University, a bison jump has been found in Caprock Canyons State Park, which is located in the Texas Panhandle. Known as the Nighthawk site, this is the second bison jump identified in the state, explained August “Gus” Costa of Rice University. It had been previously thought that herding large numbers of bison over cliffs in order to kill or incapacitate them was a hunting technique limited to the northern Great Plains. “Large-scale bison harvests (like jumps) are exciting because they require a large group of people working together to be successful,” Costa added. The labor was likely shared by large groups of people split up into specialized teams: those who located the herd and drove the animals toward the cliff; a group that directed the bison toward the drop; and those who killed injured animals and processed their meat and hides. People who came together for the hunt were likely to have traded and shared ceremonies and celebrations, Costa said. Radiocarbon dating of bison bones recovered at the site provided evidence for at least seven separate hunts over a period of about 3,000 years. Costa and his colleagues have identified other potential bison jump sites in the area for further study. Read the original scholarly article about this research in American Antiquity. To read more about ancient buffalo hunting culture, go to “Letter from Montana: The Buffalo Chasers.”