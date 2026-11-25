GABORONE, BOTSWANA—Close to 100 Acheulean hand axes have been found in the Okwa Valley of the Kalahari Desert, according to a Science in Poland report. Acheulean tools were first crafted some 1.7 million years ago, during the Pleistocene, when there was a network of rivers and lakes in the area. Many of these hand axes were recovered near the shoreline of an ancient body of water. “The Okwa Valley is an exceptionally challenging area for research,” said Mirosław Masojć of the University of Wrocław. “The dense bush limits access to many locations and hinders systematic archaeological surveying. This is the main reason why this part of the Kalahari remains so poorly explored to this day,” he explained. Masojć and his colleagues plan to compare the hand axes recovered in the Kalahari to those recovered to the north, and to Acheulean tools discovered in South Africa. To read about dating of the Kalahari Desert’s Wonderwerk Cave, go to “Around the World: South Africa.”