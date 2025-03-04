JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Tomb Uncovered in House in Southeastern Turkey

News March 4, 2025

Tomb niche, Sanlıurfa, Turkey
Sanlıurfa Office of the Governor/Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
SHARE:
Detail of tomb, Sanlıurfa, Turkey
Detail of tomb, Sanlıurfa, Turkey

SANLIURFA, TURKEY—Anatolian Archaeology reports that Turkish officials announced the discovery of a decorated rock-cut tomb that was hidden in the courtyard of a house in the Sanlıurfa’s Eyyübiye neighborhood. The single-chamber structure is adorned with various relief sculptures, including a reclining male figure leaning on his left arm and a pair of winged women. In the past, excavations in Sanlıurfa have uncovered more than 100 tombs that were carved into rock outcroppings at various times from the late Hittite period, from the ninth to seventh century b.c, through the Roman era of the first to fourth century a.d. Archaeologists have not yet determined the date of the latest discovery. The burial chamber’s entrance way was painted with an inscription in red ocher that may provide clues in the future about when it was created, but it is damaged and badly preserved and has not been deciphered. To read about excavations at sites in Sanlıurfa Province dating to more than 10,000 years ago, go to "Discovering a New Neolithic World."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton