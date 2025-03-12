JOIN TODAY
Punic Necropolis Unearthed in Sardinia

News March 12, 2025

Punic amphora burial, Sestu, Sardinia
Soprintendenza Archeologia, belle arti e paesaggio di Cagliari
Punic amphora burial, Sestu, Sardinia
Punic amphora burial, Sestu, Sardinia

SESTU, SARDINIA—L’Unione Sarda reports that construction workers installing gas lines along a busy road in southern Sardinia uncovered an ancient Punic necropolis. During the mid-first millennium b.c., parts of the Mediterranean island came under control of Carthaginian settlers from North Africa. Archaeologists called to the site found at least six amphoras that contained human bones, likely those of children, that date to the third or fourth century b.c. Experts call this type of burial an “enchytrismos,” in which human remains are placed in a large ceramic amphora that is then deposited into a pit carved into the rock. “In the enchytrismos burials, the amphora was used as a sort of coffin that could contain both children's and adults' bodies,” said archaeologist Enrico Trudo. “We are still in the excavation phase, but I can confirm that in several places, contexts have emerged that can clearly be ascribed to a Punic necropolis.” Unfortunately, due to the site’s location within a modern construction zone surrounded by industrial and commercial warehouses, archaeologists most likely will not get the chance to expand their excavations and investigate the entire necropolis. However, they said that it is important to document the material that is currently available to help determine what might come to light during future public works in the area. For more on the archaeology of Sardinia, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."

