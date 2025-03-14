JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Jewish Ritual Bath Excavated in Roman Ostia

News March 14, 2025

Ritual bath, Ostia, Italy
Parco Archeologico di Ostia Antica
SHARE:
Ritual bath, Ostia, Italy
Ritual bath, Ostia, Italy

OSTIA, ITALY—Archaeologists digging in the ancient city of Ostia uncovered what they believe is a rare example of a mikveh, or Jewish ritual bath, La Brújula Verde reports. The structure, which dates to between the fourth and the sixth centuries a.d., would have been an essential feature for ritual purification. It was located in a semisubterranean building that was connected to a well-fed natural spring. The room contains a semicircular apse and includes a staircase with three stairs that descend toward the pool. The building’s drainage system ensured the constant renewal of fresh water. Among the objects recovered during the excavation was an oil lamp decorated with a menorah. Ostia was located at the mouth of the Tiber River and served as ancient’s Rome’s primary port. The new discovery, along with a previously excavated Jewish synagogue at the site, reinforces the notion that there was a significant Jewish presence among the trading community living in Ostia from the first through the sixth centuries a.d. According to Alessandro Giuli, Italy’s Minister of Culture, this new find strengthens Ostia’s image as a meeting point for different civilizations within the Mediterranean world. To read about a mikveh unearthed in a village where a Jewish community thrived for more than a millennium, go to "Letter from the Dead Sea: Life in a Busy Oasis."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Pompeii Friend Group

Read Article
Araldo de Luca

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Nabataeans Abroad

Read Article
Michele Stefanile

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Artifacts July/August 2024

Etruscan Oil Lamp

Read Article
Etruscan Hanging Oil Lamp
(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton