DELOS, GREECE—Many museums around the world are filled with marble statues from ancient Greece and Rome. Some viewers recognize that these works of art were not originally displayed in their glistening white form, but were, in fact, painted with many colors. Greek City Times reports that groundbreaking new research reveals that many Greco-Roman sculptures were not only painted, draped in clothing, and adorned with jewelry, but were even doused in perfume and fragrant substances to create a rich sensory experience. Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek researcher Cecilie Brøns examined passages in classical literature that reference the perfuming of some sculptures, such as Cicero’s mention of the statue of Artemis at Segesta, or the poet Callimachus’ description of the statue of Queen Berenice II of Egypt. She also cited archaeological evidence from the sanctuary of Delos, where perfume workshops have been uncovered, as well as inscriptions that detail the cost and compositions of fragrances and oils used to embellish the statues of Artemis, Hera, and other deities. According to the study, this discovery significantly alters our understanding of classical sculpture and suggests that classical art was designed to engage multiple senses, offering a richer, more immersive experience. To read about a marble sculpture unearthed in the ancient Greek city of Philippi, go to "A Young Hercules."