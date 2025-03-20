Clay head of Asclepius

AMPHIPOLIS, GREECE—According to the Greek Reporter, a team of archaeologists from the University of Patras and the Ephorate of Antiquities at Serres uncovered an enigmatic cultic building at the site of Amphipolis in northern Greece. The city was founded by Athenian colonists in 437 b.c., later became part of the Kingdom of Macedon, and was inhabited through the Hellenistic, Roman, and early Byzantine periods. While excavating a Byzantine basilica, the Amphipolis Project team revealed sections of an older, partially preserved structure. They also found a wealth of material culture associated with the use of this structure as the center of worship of an unknown deity. “The excavation reveals a cult building, dated to the 4th century b.c., which we believe was dedicated to a female deity,” said University of Patras archaeologist Dimitris Damaskos. “This interpretation is drawn from movable artifacts that are suggesting rituals.” The archaeologists think that the temple may have been dedicated to Artemis Tauropolos, the hunting goddess, of whom a marble torso sculpture was recovered. Artemis was sometimes also celebrated as the protector of young girls during their transition to womanhood. Also found at the site was an abundance of oyster shells, which can also be associated with adolescent girls. The team also unearthed a child’s tooth, which may have also been deposited as an offering to the goddess, as well as clay figurines dated to between the fourth and second century b.c. To read about a massive fourth-century b.c. tomb found at Amphipolis, go to "Greece's Biggest Tomb," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.