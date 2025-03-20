JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

New Study Analyzes 'Pregnant' Egyptian Mummy

News March 20, 2025

Mummified woman exhibited at the National Museum in Warsaw
K. Braulińska
SHARE:

WARSAW, POLAND—Live Science reports that an international team of researchers has finally resolved the mystery surrounding a controversial Egyptian mummified person. The body of the individual, originally believed to be a male priest who lived during the first century b.c., has been in the collection of the University of Warsaw since 1826. Four years ago, researchers studied the mummified remains using X-ray imaging and CT scans. Based on those images, they determined that the remains were actually those of a woman in her 20s. Additionally, they claimed she was seven months pregnant and had suffered from a form of nasopharyngeal cancer. The announcement of the first-ever pregnant mummy caused a stir internationally. However, not all experts agreed with the study’s conclusions. Recently, 14 experts from nine countries and over a dozen scientific institutions, including the Warsaw Mummy Project (WMP), reexamined the remains. The team analyzed 1,300 CT images and definitively determined that the woman was not pregnant, and that the material thought to represent a fetus was simply placed there as part of the embalming process. The team also found no signs of cancer and suggested that any damage to the woman’s skull likely occurred when her brain was removed during mummification. For more on CT scanning of mummified bodies, go to "Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.

CT scans revealed a set of objects in the the mummified woman's pelvis, seen here in a 3D reconstruction and in 2D cross-sections
CT scans revealed a set of objects in the the mummified woman's pelvis, seen here in a 3D reconstruction and in 2D cross-sections.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021

Mummification Workshop

Saqqara, Egypt, 2018

Read Article
(Ramadan Hussein, Saqqara Saite Tombs Project)

Features March/April 2014

Messengers to the Gods

During a turbulent period in ancient Egypt, common people turned to animal mummies to petition the gods, inspiring the rise of a massive religious industry

Read Article
Courtesy The Brooklyn Museum

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2013

Did the “Father of History” Get It Wrong?

Read Article
(Wikimedia Commons)

Artifacts May 1, 2011

Egyptian Artificial Toe

Until now, an artificial leg made of bronze and wood and found buried with a Roman aristocrat in southern Italy dating to 300 B.C. was thought to be the first prosthesis. Finch's work suggests, however, that the Egyptians be credited with pioneering prosthetic medicine.

Read Article

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton