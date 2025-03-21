THUAN THAHN, VIETNAM—Vietnamnet Global reports that two ancient boats were unearthed at the bottom of a fishpond in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh. The find was investigated by a collaborative team from the Bac Ninh Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Institute of Archaeology. The remarkably preserved vessels are both around 50 feet long. Although they are positioned about six feet apart, the presence of a wooden beam connecting their bows suggests that the two boats once functioned as a single unit. Their findspot is located on the Dau River, a tributary of the Thien Duc-Dong River, which flows past the ancient citadel of Luy Lau, around one-half mile away. Luy Lau may date back to the second century b.c. when it was the capital and an important economic center of the Han Dynasty’s Giao Chi district. Due to its proximity to this fortress, the researchers believe that the vessels likely once carried cargo and played an important role in the vibrant local trade and transport network. “This is a significant find in terms of both historical and cultural value,” said Pham Van Trieu of the Institute of Archaeology. “Although we cannot yet determine their exact age, single-log wooden boats often indicate an early historical period.” To read about a 2,000-year-old antler found in the Mekong Delta that could have been part of a stringed instrument, go to "Around the World: Vietnam."