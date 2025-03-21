JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Preserved Boats Recovered at Bottom of Vietnamese Fishpond

News March 21, 2025

SHARE:

THUAN THAHN, VIETNAM—Vietnamnet Global reports that two ancient boats were unearthed at the bottom of a fishpond in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh. The find was investigated by a collaborative team from the Bac Ninh Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Institute of Archaeology. The remarkably preserved vessels are both around 50 feet long. Although they are positioned about six feet apart, the presence of a wooden beam connecting their bows suggests that the two boats once functioned as a single unit. Their findspot is located on the Dau River, a tributary of the Thien Duc-Dong River, which flows past the ancient citadel of Luy Lau, around one-half mile away. Luy Lau may date back to the second century b.c. when it was the capital and an important economic center of the Han Dynasty’s Giao Chi district. Due to its proximity to this fortress, the researchers believe that the vessels likely once carried cargo and played an important role in the vibrant local trade and transport network. “This is a significant find in terms of both historical and cultural value,” said Pham Van Trieu of the Institute of Archaeology. “Although we cannot yet determine their exact age, single-log wooden boats often indicate an early historical period.” To read about a 2,000-year-old antler found in the Mekong Delta that could have been part of a stringed instrument, go to "Around the World: Vietnam."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

Read Article
(Hung et al., 2022)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Primordial Alphabet Soup

Read Article
Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Iberian Gender Imbalance

Read Article
Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ice Age Needlework

Read Article
Courtesy Spencer Pelton

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities