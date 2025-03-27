REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND—According to a report by The Baltimore Banner, a team of volunteers and archaeologists from the Maryland Historical Trust unearthed a 13,000-year-old stone tool from a churchyard in Reisterstown. The find was made on the property of St. John’s Western Run Episcopal Church, where investigators had been searching for the remains of an ancient quarry once used by Clovis peoples thousands of years ago. The site, known as Piney Grove, was first brought to archaeologists’ attention when hundreds of fragments of chalcedony were uncovered during a construction project. Chalcedony is a type of quartz commonly used by Clovis communities to fashion arrowheads, spear tips, and other sharp implements. The recent excavations at the site revealed a chalcedony tool, likely used to scrape animal hides. “This was an exciting find,” said archaeologist Zachary Singer. “It’s the first formal stone tool found at the site. This hints at how much more there could be to find.” The object is slated to be sent to a laboratory for analysis to identify any residual animal proteins, perhaps that of deer or even woolly mammoth. For more on the Clovis culture and the migration of people into North America, go to "America, in the Beginning: Destination: The Americas."
13,000-Year-Old Clovis Stone Tool Found Beneath Maryland Churchyard
News March 27, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid March/April 2021
Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, Texas
(Courtesy Paul Katz)
Top 10 Discoveries of 2018 January/February 2019
Early Americans
Florence, Texas
(Produced by N Velchoff ©The Gault School of Archaeological Research)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2014
First American Family Tree
(Courtesy Sarah Anzick)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2012
Who Came to America First?
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton