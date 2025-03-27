JOIN TODAY
One of the Greatest Hoards in Iron Age Britain Revealed

News March 27, 2025

Copper alloy linchpin and harness fittings from the Melsonby Hoard
Historic England
Bronze decoration of a human face, Melsonby, England
Decoration of a human face, Melsonby, England

MELSONBY, ENGLAND—A statement released by Historic England has revealed the full extent of the so-called Melsonby Hoard, calling it a discovery that could forever alter the perception and understanding of Iron Age Britain. The buried trove of objects was first located by a metal detectorist in 2021 near Melsonby, Yorkshire, but it has taken four years for experts to fully analyze and identify all the artifacts that the cache contained. This included removing an entire block of soil en masse and meticulously excavating it in a laboratory environment. The hoard consists of around 800 metal objects dating to the first century a.d., around the time of the Roman conquest of southern Britain. Many of the artifacts are associated with horses and vehicles, the largest single deposit of its kind ever found. Among the objects were elaborate harnesses, bridle bits, and yoke fittings for at least fourteen ponies. There were also parts of more than seven four-wheeled wagons and/or two-wheeled chariots, including 28 iron tires. Most of the objects were either burnt or broken, leading researchers to theorize that they may have been ritually destroyed and placed upon a funeral pyre. No human remains were found, however. “The destruction of so many high-status objects, evident in this hoard, is also of a scale rarely seen in Iron Age Britain and demonstrates that the elites of northern Britain were just as powerful as their southern counterparts,” said Durham University’s Tom Moore. Whoever originally owned these valuable materials was likely part of a network of elites that stretched across Britain, Europe, and even the Roman world. Researchers argue that the hoard is so exceptional that it could lead to a major reevaluation of how wealth and status were expressed during the Iron Age. To read about the largest Bronze Age hoard discovered in London, go to "Tool Time."
 

