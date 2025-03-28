Papyrus with Greek writing

NAHAL ZOHAR, ISRAEL—Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have made some stunning new finds in the Judean Desert, La Brújula Verde reports. The research was part of an ambitious project to document and preserve important historical sites around Nahal Zohar that in recent years have been under threat from looting and illegal excavations. The team systematically documented over 100 miles of cliffs and investigated 900 caves, within which they found thousands of artifacts, including scrolls, weapons, leather objects, and wooden utensils. The most surprising discovery was that of a large pyramid-shaped complex built with hand-carved stones weighing hundreds of pounds each. Nearby, they uncovered papyrus documents written in Greek and coins issued during the reigns of the Ptolemies and Antiochus IV, suggesting the building dates to the Hellenistic period. The researchers do not yet know the structure’s exact function, but suggest it may have served as a tomb or a watchtower to safeguard important trade routes. “The archaeological survey of the Judean Desert is one of the most significant operations in the history of the State of Israel,” said IAA director Eli Escusido. “The discoveries are exciting and of great value for historical and archaeological research.” To read more about IAA's archaeological work in the Judean Desert, go to "A Challenging World."