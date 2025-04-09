GRADISHTE, NORTH MACEDONIA—According to a statement released by Cal Poly Humboldt, recent archaeological work at Gradishte, near the North Macedonian village of Crnobuki, has revealed that a much more substantial ancient settlement existed there than originally thought. It was previously believed that the site was merely a military outpost built to defend against Roman attacks, but new excavations have uncovered evidence of a prosperous city that was much older than scholars had expected. The acropolis alone extended across an area measuring at least seven acres. Archaeologists have thus far unearthed stone axes, coins, a clay theater ticket, pottery, game pieces, and textile tools that provide tangible evidence of a thriving settlement dating back to at least 360 b.c., before the rise of Rome. Archaeologist Nick Angeloff even suggested that the site may be the lost capital city of the Kingdom of Lyncestis, an ancient settlement founded in the seventh century b.c. “This discovery is significant,” he said. “It highlights the complex networks and power structures of ancient Macedonia, especially given the city's location along trade routes to Constantinople. It’s even possible that historical figures like Octavian and Agrippa passed through the area on their way to confront Cleopatra and Mark Antony at the Battle of Actium.” For more on the archaeology of North Macedonia, go to "Off the Grid: Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania."
Ancient City Unearthed in North Macedonia
News April 9, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features May/June 2024
Alexander the Great's Untold Story
Excavations in northern Greece are revealing the world that shaped the future king
Ancient Tax Time May/June 2021
Filling the Coffers
Rome
Top 10 Discoveries of 2014 January/February 2015
Greece's Biggest Tomb
Amphipolis, Greece
Off the Grid May/June 2025
Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton