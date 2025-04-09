JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient City Unearthed in North Macedonia

News April 9, 2025

Excavation, Gradishte, North Macedonia
Courtesy of Cal Poly Humboldt Cultural Resources Facility
SHARE:
Theater token
Theater token

GRADISHTE, NORTH MACEDONIA—According to a statement released by Cal Poly Humboldt, recent archaeological work at Gradishte, near the North Macedonian village of Crnobuki, has revealed that a much more substantial ancient settlement existed there than originally thought. It was previously believed that the site was merely a military outpost built to defend against Roman attacks, but new excavations have uncovered evidence of a prosperous city that was much older than scholars had expected. The acropolis alone extended across an area measuring at least seven acres. Archaeologists have thus far unearthed stone axes, coins, a clay theater ticket, pottery, game pieces, and textile tools that provide tangible evidence of a thriving settlement dating back to at least 360 b.c., before the rise of Rome. Archaeologist Nick Angeloff even suggested that the site may be the lost capital city of the Kingdom of Lyncestis, an ancient settlement founded in the seventh century b.c. “This discovery is significant,” he said. “It highlights the complex networks and power structures of ancient Macedonia, especially given the city's location along trade routes to Constantinople. It’s even possible that historical figures like Octavian and Agrippa passed through the area on their way to confront Cleopatra and Mark Antony at the Battle of Actium.” For more on the archaeology of North Macedonia, go to "Off the Grid: Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania."

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2024

Alexander the Great's Untold Story

Excavations in northern Greece are revealing the world that shaped the future king

Read Article
(Veronika Pfeiffer/Alamy)

Ancient Tax Time May/June 2021

Filling the Coffers

Rome

Read Article
(Photo By DEA/G. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini via Getty Images)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2014 January/February 2015

Greece's Biggest Tomb

Amphipolis, Greece

Read Article
(Greek Culture Ministry/Associated Press)

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton