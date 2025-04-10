JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Thriving Local Settlement Uncovered Near Roman Legionary Camp

News April 10, 2025

Archaeologists excavate a dark pit at a farmstead in Delbrück-Bentfeld, Germany
LWL/S. Spiong
SHARE:
Gem carved with an image of the god Mercury
Gem carved with an image of the god Mercury

DELBRÜCK-BENTFELD, GERMANY—German archaeologists have unearthed a thriving local community located near a Roman camp far beyond the borders of the Roman frontier, La Brüjula Verde reports. The legionary camp of Anreppen was built along the Lippe River in the first century a.d. and occupied briefly as Rome attempted to expand its territory further into the province of Germania. Initial archaeological investigation eight years ago uncovered a single isolated farmstead near the camp, but recent excavations have shown that the settlement was far more substantial than originally thought. Several farmsteads have now been identified and archaeologists have recovered artifacts demonstrating that local communities interacted and traded with the Roman soldiers. They even maintained these contacts with the Roman world for centuries after the Romans withdrew from their territory. One striking artifact archaeologists found was a small engraved gem from a Roman ring depicting the god Mercury holding a money pouch in one hand and his caduceus in the other. Another unique find was a Roman iron knife with brass decorative details, which was curiously buried with the blade facing upward. Experts believe it may have been intentionally positioned this way for ritual purposes or perhaps to ward off evil. To read about the discovery of an intact wooden cellar in Frankfurt that was part of an ancient building in the Roman provincial town of Nida, go to "Cleaning Out the Basement."

Iron knife with inlaid brass decoration
Iron knife with inlaid brass decoration

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2017

The Road Almost Taken

An ancient city in Germany tells a different story of the Roman conquest

Read Article
(© Courtesy Gabriele Rasbach, DAI)

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Royal Fruit

Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize

Read Article
HIP/Art Resource, NY

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton