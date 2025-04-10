Gem carved with an image of the god Mercury

DELBRÜCK-BENTFELD, GERMANY—German archaeologists have unearthed a thriving local community located near a Roman camp far beyond the borders of the Roman frontier, La Brüjula Verde reports. The legionary camp of Anreppen was built along the Lippe River in the first century a.d. and occupied briefly as Rome attempted to expand its territory further into the province of Germania. Initial archaeological investigation eight years ago uncovered a single isolated farmstead near the camp, but recent excavations have shown that the settlement was far more substantial than originally thought. Several farmsteads have now been identified and archaeologists have recovered artifacts demonstrating that local communities interacted and traded with the Roman soldiers. They even maintained these contacts with the Roman world for centuries after the Romans withdrew from their territory. One striking artifact archaeologists found was a small engraved gem from a Roman ring depicting the god Mercury holding a money pouch in one hand and his caduceus in the other. Another unique find was a Roman iron knife with brass decorative details, which was curiously buried with the blade facing upward. Experts believe it may have been intentionally positioned this way for ritual purposes or perhaps to ward off evil. To read about the discovery of an intact wooden cellar in Frankfurt that was part of an ancient building in the Roman provincial town of Nida, go to "Cleaning Out the Basement."