AGRIGENTO, SICILY—According to a statement released by the Free University of Berlin, archaeologists have unearthed another section of an athletic complex in the Greek colony of Akragas (modern Agrigento). Previous work at the site exposed other parts of the monumental gymnasium, a facility used for exercise, sports training, and other athletic activities. These included a pool and a racetrack. During the recent investigations nearby, an international team of researchers unearthed a roofed semicircular theater or auditorium capable of seating between 150 and 200 people. This space opened onto an adjacent large rectangular lecture hall with benches lining the walls. These areas would have been used by teachers and students to hold classes, rhetorical exercises, theatrical performances, and intellectual competitions. Dating to the second century b.c., the complex in Agrigento is the only known Greek gymnasium that included an auditorium on its grounds. The researchers believe this demonstrates that the patrons of Agrigento were equally concerned with both athletic and intellectual education of their young citizens. To read about the discovery of a lost theater in Agrigento, go to "Sicily's Lost Theater."
Auditorium Discovered in Gymnasium of Agrigento
News April 14, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Artifacts May/June 2023
Greek Kylix Fragments
(Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford)
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022
Poetic License
(Photograph by Péter Komjáthy/BHMAquincum Museum and Archaeological Park)
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022
Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?
(Photo courtesy of Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio per l'area metropolitana di Napoli/Gigante et al., 2021)
Features November/December 2021
When Isis Was Queen
At the ancient Egyptian temples of Philae, Nubians gave new life to a vanishing religious tradition
(Waj/Shutterstock)
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton