ANTIKYTHERA, GREECE––The Antikythera Mechanism, often called the world’s oldest computer, is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing ancient artifacts ever found. It was discovered in a first century b.c. shipwreck off the coast of Greece in 1901. Comprised of a hand crank and series of interlocking bronze gears, archaeologists believe that it could be used to predict astronomical phenomena such as eclipses and the movements of planets. However, according to Live Science, a new study suggests that in may not have worked very well. The issue may have been the mechanism’s triangular-shaped gear teeth. Computer simulation which reproduced the device’s current design suggested that the gear’s teeth may have routinely disengaged, causing the machine to jam. It is estimated that it could only be cranked about four months into the future before the gears slipped and required the object to be reset. However, the researchers do note that it is possible that current measurements of the gears and teeth are off and that two thousand years of corrosion may have warped or distorted the components far beyond their original state. To read about recent excavations of the Antikythera shipwreck, go to "Antikythera Man."
New Study Suggests Antikythera Mechanism Had Design Flaws
News April 15, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2016 January/February 2017
Antikythera Man
Antikythera, Greece
Artifacts March 1, 2011
Lego Antikythera Mechanism
It took Andrew Carol 30 days to build a working model of the Antikythera Mechanism—the ancient Greek world's most sophisticated astrological instrument. The original device, dating to the second century B.C., consists of bronze gears. Carol used Legos.
Off the Grid May/June 2025
Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida
Features May/June 2025
Lost City of the Samurai
Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton