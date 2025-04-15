Stamped Roman bricks of the XIV and XV legionary units, found near Carnuntum, Austria

CARNUNTUM, AUSTRIA––According to a statement from the Austrian Archaeological Institute, a mysterious stone structure known as the Ödes Schloss or “Desolate Castle” is actually a rare Roman bridgehead fort, the only one ever found in Austria. The site is located just two miles from the Roman legionary fortress of Carnuntum along the Danube River. Bridgehead forts were military installations placed on the opposite side of a border river at strategic locations to monitor and control important river crossings. It is believed that the Amber Road, a vital trade route that connected the Roman Empire with the Baltic Region, crossed the Danube at this spot and therefore would have been carefully defended. Excavations revealed that the fort was initially built at the time of the Marcomannic Wars (a.d. 166-180) when emperor Marcus Aurelius reinforced the Roman borders against incursions from Germanic tribes. It was also partially rebuilt around a.d. 260 under the Emperor Gallienus. The archaeological finds include stamped bricks from legionary units XIV and XV, coins, pottery, and some small bronze finds. “They prove the great strategic importance of Carnuntum within the Roman military system and provide new insights into the military security of the north-south connection,” said archaeologist Eduard Pollhammer. To read more about Carnuntum, go to "Off the Grid: Carnuntum."