JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Rare Roman Bridgehead Fort Found Along the Danube River

News April 15, 2025

H. Wraunek, State of Lower Austria
SHARE:
Stamped Roman bricks of the XIV and XV legionary units, found near Carnuntum, Austria

CARNUNTUM, AUSTRIA––According to a statement from the Austrian Archaeological Institute, a mysterious stone structure known as the Ödes Schloss or “Desolate Castle” is actually a rare Roman bridgehead fort, the only one ever found in Austria. The site is located just two miles from the Roman legionary fortress of Carnuntum along the Danube River. Bridgehead forts were military installations placed on the opposite side of a border river at strategic locations to monitor and control important river crossings. It is believed that the Amber Road, a vital trade route that connected the Roman Empire with the Baltic Region, crossed the Danube at this spot and therefore would have been carefully defended. Excavations revealed that the fort was initially built at the time of the Marcomannic Wars (a.d. 166-180) when emperor Marcus Aurelius reinforced the Roman borders against incursions from Germanic tribes. It was also partially rebuilt around a.d. 260 under the Emperor Gallienus. The archaeological finds include stamped bricks from legionary units XIV and XV, coins, pottery, and some small bronze finds. “They prove the great strategic importance of Carnuntum within the Roman military system and provide new insights into the military security of the north-south connection,” said archaeologist Eduard Pollhammer. To read more about Carnuntum, go to "Off the Grid: Carnuntum."

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Royal Fruit

Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize

Read Article
HIP/Art Resource, NY

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Ancient Comfort Food

Drumanagh, Ireland

Read Article
Courtesy Fingal County Council

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton