JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

300,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools Found in China

News July 14, 2025

Excavation of a wooden tool, Gantangqing, China
Bo Li
SHARE:
Wooden tool in situ, Gantangqing, China
Wooden tool in situ, Gantangqing, China

GANTANGQING, CHINA—Humans have been making and using wooden tools for over one million years, but since they decompose quickly, they rarely survive in the archaeological record. However, according to an Ars Technica report, archaeologists uncovered a rare collection of wooden tools from the site of Gantangqing in southwestern China that are between 250,000 and 361,000 years old—the oldest ever found in East Asia. The artifacts were found in a low-oxygen clay deposit, which is why they were so well-preserved. In total, 35 implements were found, mostly made from pine. They were modified in various ways: some had rounded ends, others chisel-like blades, and still others were almost hook-shaped. While they probably served a wide range of functions, most of the tools were devised and used for digging up, cutting, and processing plants, especially ones with nutritious edible stems or bulbs buried underground. Researchers are still unsure which modern human ancestor group made the tools, but their designs display impressive craftsmanship and an advanced knowledge of their surrounding ecological resources. To read more about evidence of early hominins in East Asia, go to "China's New Human Species."
 

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

Read Article
Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Hunting Heads

Read Article
(Courtesy Qian Wang/Texas A&M University School of Dentistry)

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Korea’s City of Daggers

China, North Korea, and South Korea

Read Article
Korea Gojoseon Daggers
(Courtesy National Museum of Korea)

Features November/December 2023

China's River of Gold

Excavations in Sichuan Province reveal the lost treasure of an infamous seventeenth-century warlord

Read Article
(Courtesy Liu Zhiyan)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein