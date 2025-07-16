JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

6,000-Year-Old Temple in Turkey Provides Evidence of Human and Animal Sacrifice

News July 16, 2025

SHARE:

TADIM MOUND, TURKEY—Excavations at the site of Tadım Mound near Elaziğ in eastern Turkey have provided new information about millennia-old ritual and religious practices, the Daily Sabah reports. The 115-foot hill is currently being investigated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in coordination with the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Elazığ Museum Directorate. The team recently uncovered the remains of a 6,000-year-old temple complex, the oldest structure of its kind ever unearthed in the region. The building contained a sacred hearth and four podiums on which offerings to the gods were once presented. Some of these votives, including ceramics, arrowheads, and spindle whorls, were found still strewn around the floor. Most significant, however, was the discovery of an altar where both humans and animals were sacrificed. Its top had marks left behind by repeated strikes of a knife. The altar was also connected to a “blood channel,” which drained the blood and viscera spilled during the rituals into a deep pit. To read about monuments built by hunter-gatherers in southeastern Turkey, go to "Discovering a New Neolithic World."
 

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein