SABHA, LIBYA—Archaeologists are investigating engravings that a citizen noticed were carved on rock faces in southern Libya's Al-Hasawna Mountains, Libya Review reports. They have determined that the carvings, which date back as much as 10,000 years ago, belong to multiple periods of prehistoric art that researchers have identified in the Libyan Sahara, including the Round Head, Buffalo, Camel, and Horse phases. Officials from the Southern Region Tourist Police and Antiquities Protection Agency are guarding the area while authorities pursue legal avenues to protect the significant archaeological site. For more about the archaeology of the Libyan desert, go to "Libya's Forgotten History."

Rock art panel in the Al-Hasawna Mountains, Sabha, Libya