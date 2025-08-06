JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Assembly Hall Unearthed in Ancient Anatolian City

News August 6, 2025

Ancient street lined by columns, Laodicea, Turkey
Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:

LAODICEA, TURKEY—Turkish archaeologists unearthed a remarkably well-preserved ancient assembly hall in Laodicea that functioned as the center of Roman political, judicial, and administrative life in the city 2,000 years ago, Türkiye Today reports. The theater-type building contained 17 seating tiers that could accommodate between 600 and 800 attendees, who would gather together for political meetings. Inscriptions on some of the benches even reveal the names of various high-ranking politicians and leaders. A seated statue likely represents the city’s chief judge. The figure’s head was replaced in the fifth century a.d., which researchers believe reflects a change in leadership. The building’s unique design contained pentagonal outer walls and a hexagonal interior—an architectural layout not previously documented in ancient Anatolia. Laodicea was a major metropolis and regional administrative center during the Roman period. Previous excavations at the site have uncovered a grand bath complex, a 10-foot statue of the emperor Trajan, and the region’s largest stadium. To read about the names of spectators inscribed on seating blocks in Pergamon's Roman amphitheater, go to "Saving Seats."   

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Bullish on the Storm God

Read Article
(Courtesy Murat Akar; Département des Antiquités orientales © 2008 Musée du Louvre/Thierry Ollivier)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein