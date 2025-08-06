LAODICEA, TURKEY—Turkish archaeologists unearthed a remarkably well-preserved ancient assembly hall in Laodicea that functioned as the center of Roman political, judicial, and administrative life in the city 2,000 years ago, Türkiye Today reports. The theater-type building contained 17 seating tiers that could accommodate between 600 and 800 attendees, who would gather together for political meetings. Inscriptions on some of the benches even reveal the names of various high-ranking politicians and leaders. A seated statue likely represents the city’s chief judge. The figure’s head was replaced in the fifth century a.d., which researchers believe reflects a change in leadership. The building’s unique design contained pentagonal outer walls and a hexagonal interior—an architectural layout not previously documented in ancient Anatolia. Laodicea was a major metropolis and regional administrative center during the Roman period. Previous excavations at the site have uncovered a grand bath complex, a 10-foot statue of the emperor Trajan, and the region’s largest stadium. To read about the names of spectators inscribed on seating blocks in Pergamon's Roman amphitheater, go to "Saving Seats."