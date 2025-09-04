SAYBURC, TURKEY—Over the past two decades, archaeological work in southeastern Turkey’s Taş Tepeler, or Stone Mounds, region has changed the way that archaeologists think about early human history, particularly the transition from hunter-gatherer societies to agricultural communities. Famous sites there that are currently being excavated include Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. Türkiye Today reports that archaeologists from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently made more groundbreaking discoveries at the nearby Neolithic settlement of Sayburç, where they uncovered more than 50 structures that date back 12,600 years. Like other sites in the region, these buildings are characterized by their T-shaped pillars. Istanbul University archaeologist Eylem Özdoğan, who led the project, said that five of the newly unearthed buildings were likely used as public and communal spaces, while the rest were residential. In the houses, researchers found evidence of everyday activities, including food preparation and craft work. The public buildings differ in layout, often featuring multiple pillars along the walls as well as one or two larger stones in the center. Özdoğan emphasized that Sayburç, like other Taş Tepeler sites, is an important settlement for learning more about the transitional processes of the Neolithic period. To read more about recent excavations at Taş Tepeler sites, go to "Discovering a New Neolithic World."
Neolithic Structures Found at Site Near Göbeklitepe
News September 4, 2025
SAYBURC, TURKEY—Over the past two decades, archaeological work in southeastern Turkey’s Taş Tepeler, or Stone Mounds, region has changed the way that archaeologists think about early human history, particularly the transition from hunter-gatherer societies to agricultural communities. Famous sites there that are currently being excavated include Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. Türkiye Today reports that archaeologists from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently made more groundbreaking discoveries at the nearby Neolithic settlement of Sayburç, where they uncovered more than 50 structures that date back 12,600 years. Like other sites in the region, these buildings are characterized by their T-shaped pillars. Istanbul University archaeologist Eylem Özdoğan, who led the project, said that five of the newly unearthed buildings were likely used as public and communal spaces, while the rest were residential. In the houses, researchers found evidence of everyday activities, including food preparation and craft work. The public buildings differ in layout, often featuring multiple pillars along the walls as well as one or two larger stones in the center. Özdoğan emphasized that Sayburç, like other Taş Tepeler sites, is an important settlement for learning more about the transitional processes of the Neolithic period. To read more about recent excavations at Taş Tepeler sites, go to "Discovering a New Neolithic World."
