VIMINACIUM, SERBIA—Scenes of gladiators battling wild beasts before packed crowds in Roman arenas are common in today’s popular culture. Ancient written sources record that one animal commonly chosen for these contests was the brown bear (Ursus arctos), though no direct physical evidence of this had ever been found. However, La Brüjula Verde reports, a multidisciplinary research team has recently confirmed that a fragmented animal skull recovered from the Roman city of Viminacium in eastern Serbia belonged to a brown bear that had suffered years in captivity. The animal bone was originally unearthed in 2016 during excavations of a building adjacent to Viminacium’s amphitheater, but was only recently subjected to microscopic analysis, X-rays, and DNA sequencing. The team determined that the beast was of local Balkan origin and around six years old when it died 1,700 years ago. Its frontal bone showed evidence of blunt force trauma likely inflicted by a venator, a skilled gladiator who fought against carnivorous animals. The bear did not die immediately from the blow, but from a subsequent infection. Excessive and abnormal wear on the beast’s canines hinted that it must have often nervously chewed the bars of its cage. According to the report, this likely indicates that the bear was a combatant in many contests throughout its life, and was probably one of Viminacium’s main attractions. To read about another discovery made in recent years near Viminacium, go to "Roman River Cruiser."
First Direct Evidence of Gladiator Fights Against Brown Bears
News September 8, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Good Night, Sweet Prince
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
A War Hero’s Grave
Pompeii, Italy
Off the Grid May/June 2024
Lixus, Morocco
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation