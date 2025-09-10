JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Beetle Necklace May Have Been a Funerary Gift for Deceased Child

News September 10, 2025

Phyllobius viridicollis beetle pronota
J. Józefczuk, J. Kania & A. Hałuszko
SHARE:
(Top) Phyllobius viridicollis beetle with pronotum marked; (bottom) beetle pronota strung on a blade of preserved grass, and different views of one of the pronota
(Top) Phyllobius viridicollis beetle with pronotum marked; (bottom, left to right) beetle pronota strung on a preserved blade of grass, and three different views of one of the pronota

DOMASLAW, POLAND—Phys.org reports than an unusual necklace made from insects may have been intended as a gift for a deceased child more than 2,500 years ago. The artifact was placed in a funerary urn that was among 800 Lusatian Urnfield culture cremation graves from the Hallstatt Period (ca. 850–400 b.c.) found at a site in Domaslaw, Poland. One vessel, excavated from a burial known as grave 543, held the remains of a nine- to 10-year-old child along with burnt sheep or goat bones, fragments of birch bark, and a bronze harp-shaped fibula. However, the most unusual items in the container were 17 whole or fragmented exoskeletons from the beetle species Phyllobius viridicollis. Since the heads, legs, and abdomens of the insects had been removed, they appeared to have been intentionally deposited in the grave. Further examination revealed that some of them had been strung onto a preserved blade of grass that would have once resembled a necklace. Some historical sources record that young girls from the Hutsuls, an ethnic Slavic group from western Ukraine and northern Romania, were known to have made jewelry of rose and copper chafer beetles that were worn for protection. Researchers suggest that the recently discovered beetle ornament may have been specially made to be interred with the young child’s remains. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about a necklace made from beetle legs that was found in the American Southwest, go to "The Beauty of Bugs."
 

Recommended Articles

Letter from Poland November/December 2024

Remembering an Unspeakable Crime

Excavations of a mass grave expose evidence of Nazi-era massacres

Read Article
Courtesy Dawid Kobiałka

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Largest Viking DNA Study

Northern Europe and Greenland

Read Article
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Honoring the Dead

Read Article
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Piggy Playthings

Read Article
(Marcin S. Przybyła)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation