KAFR QASIM, ISRAEL—Prior to modern construction in Kafr Qasim, archaeologists discovered a marvelous agricultural estate dating back more than 1,600 years, according to a statement released by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sprawling villa, which was inhabited between the fourth and seventh centuries a.d., is located in territory once associated with the ancient Samaritans. One of the property’s buildings still contained well-preserved decorative mosaics featuring depictions of fruits and vegetables, including grapes, dates, watermelons, artichokes, and asparagus. A Greek inscription by the room’s entrance wishes the villa’s owner “Good Luck,” although the proprietor’s name is only partially preserved. In other parts of the estate, archaeologists uncovered areas dedicated to the production of olive oil, including screw presses, crushing basins, and storage areas. During the fifth and sixth century a.d., the property underwent major changes, becoming less luxurious and more industrial in nature. Experts believe that this transformation coincided with the Samaritan Revolts, when local communities repeatedly rose up against Byzantine rulers who enacted restrictive laws on members of other religions. Many Samaritan sites were completely destroyed at this time, but the newly discovered villa somehow managed to survive. “This is a fascinating site, which displays the historical gamut between the days of prosperity and the decline of the Samaritan community,” said IAA’s Alla Nagorsky. “Its long-term existence and impressive findings will allow us to reconstruct its history over centuries and will enrich our knowledge about this population in ancient times.”

Mosaic with "Good Luck" inscription